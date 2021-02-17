4,250 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

ASND stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.