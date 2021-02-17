41,460 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.