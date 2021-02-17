$4.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $4.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 88,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,809. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.