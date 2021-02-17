3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.50. 16,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

