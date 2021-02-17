359 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

