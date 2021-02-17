3,438 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.56. 29,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

