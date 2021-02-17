30,311 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PCG opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.