30,311 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

