2,977 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

