29,512 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Natixis raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 673,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.