2,926 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

