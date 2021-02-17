2,901 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $51,148,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

