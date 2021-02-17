27,825 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

