23,300 Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.