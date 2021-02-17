21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $24.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of VNET opened at $41.24 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

