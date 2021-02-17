218 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.