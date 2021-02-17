2,148 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

