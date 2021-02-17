$197.59 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post $197.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the lowest is $183.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 2,578,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

