19,490 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

