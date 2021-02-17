$185.41 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $773.49 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paylocity by 67.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,192. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 177.95, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

