17,629 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,239. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

