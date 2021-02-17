1,748 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 585.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brunswick by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

