16,102 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,774 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $170,689,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85.

