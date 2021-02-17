$15.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $15.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.59 and the lowest is $11.47. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $9.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $68.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $81.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.44 on Friday, hitting $2,119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,871.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,682.36. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.