$146.92 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post sales of $146.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.74 million to $148.10 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blucora.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $10,222,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Blucora by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $12,888,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $835.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.50.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

