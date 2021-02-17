14,119 Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 over the last ninety days. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Apron stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

