13,194 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

