1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.23 ($30.86).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €23.57 ($27.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.