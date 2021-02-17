$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $126.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $77.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $298.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $928.28 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEAS opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
