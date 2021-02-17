$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $126.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $77.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $298.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $928.28 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAS opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

