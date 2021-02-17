12,000 Shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBE shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:SBE opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

