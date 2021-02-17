12,000 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 287,799 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 9,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,286. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

