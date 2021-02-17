12,000 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000.

CERT stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

