10,696 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

