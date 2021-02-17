1,058 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 234,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,328. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.