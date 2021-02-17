1,000 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

