$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 21,810,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,955,445. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.