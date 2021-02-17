$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 21,810,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,955,445. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.