$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.60. 21,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,275. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.72. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $6,814,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $181,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $2,620,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock worth $737,329,892. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

