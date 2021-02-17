$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.13 on Friday, hitting $479.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,781. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $488.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

