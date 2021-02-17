$1.02 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,962. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.