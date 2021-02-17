$1.02 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,962. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

