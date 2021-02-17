0Chain Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $855,706.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032224 BTC.

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

