$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.75. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

UNFI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

