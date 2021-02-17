$0.60 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,064. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $717.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Univest Financial by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

