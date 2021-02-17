$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,276. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.