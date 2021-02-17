$0.26 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

