-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

