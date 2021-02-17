-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

