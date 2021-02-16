Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,153 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

