Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $385,000 Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

