Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $362,000 Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

