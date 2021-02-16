Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $348,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after buying an additional 2,248,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,355,000 after buying an additional 860,605 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 769,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 439,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

