Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 496 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 80.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

